Businessman Gavin Duffy says his ability to make big decisions will be key in making him a good president.

The TV personality has announced he’s seeking nominations from four local authorities to run in the Presidential Election.

He will begin his campaign by attending a special meeting of Waterford County Council tomorrow.

Mr Duffy says he has plenty of experience making judgement calls.

“I have a track record of making big decisions and judgements.”

