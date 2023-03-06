Play Button
Play Button
News

Ice warning to come into effect this evening

Ice warning to come into effect this evening
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A status yellow ice warning is set to come into effect from six o'clock this evening.

Met Éireann says icy stretches are forecast nationwide, with hazardous conditions expected for some areas.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says temperatures will plummet over the next day or two:

"The entire country has a weather warning  for icy conditions from 6pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday as a blast of very cold arctic air will move down across the country through Monday.

Advertisement

"Once rains clears, it will turn very cold with temperatures dropping to as low as -4 degrees."

Advertisement

Alan continued to say that it will remain cold for Tuesday and into Wednesday, and possibly up to Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there is still  a great deal of uncertainty around the details of the weather on Wednesday and Thursday with a risk of some sleet and snow moving in.

"It could hold off and stay just cold but mainly dry, but certainly a risk of some wintry fall, so people will need to keep up to date with the weather forecast."

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Bride discovers groom being breastfed by mother before wedding

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Man (20s) in critical condition after assault overnight

 By Beat News
News 3

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in burning house

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement