Ice warning to come into effect this evening

A status yellow ice warning is set to come into effect from six o'clock this evening.

Met Éireann says icy stretches are forecast nationwide, with hazardous conditions expected for some areas.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says temperatures will plummet over the next day or two:

"The entire country has a weather warning for icy conditions from 6pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday as a blast of very cold arctic air will move down across the country through Monday.

Advertisement

"Once rains clears, it will turn very cold with temperatures dropping to as low as -4 degrees."

Status Yellow - Ice warning for Ireland ⚠️



Hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures including icy stretches on roads and paths. 🚶‍♂️🚗🚴



Valid: 18:00 Monday 06/03/2023 to 10:00 Tuesday 07/03/2023



View all warnings here 👇

https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/20K9kURyHe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 5, 2023

Advertisement

Alan continued to say that it will remain cold for Tuesday and into Wednesday, and possibly up to Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there is still a great deal of uncertainty around the details of the weather on Wednesday and Thursday with a risk of some sleet and snow moving in.

"It could hold off and stay just cold but mainly dry, but certainly a risk of some wintry fall, so people will need to keep up to date with the weather forecast."