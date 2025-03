A Welsh theme park, popular with Irish people, has announced its immediate closure.

Oakwood in Pembrokeshire has been operating for nearly 40 years and is the biggest theme park in Wales.

It's blamed falling visitor numbers and increased costs on its decision to close.

The theme park was a well-known location for day trips from the South East, with companies offering packages through Rosslare Europort.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.