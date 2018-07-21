A group of farmers in the west of Ireland are rejecting plans for new Greenway routes.

A €53m backed National Greenway Strategy Plan to increase cycling and walking routes across the country has been launched.

The move has angered some farmers over the use of compulsory purchase orders on their land.

Deputy President of the IFA, Richard Kennedy, believes co-operative planning needs to happen.

“What we are totally resisting in the IFA is the compulsory taking of land from farmers and we believe the Greenways are successful and can be very successful in areas and we’re not objecting to them, but what we are objecting to is the compulsory acquisition of the land for the Greenways.

“This is not the way to go,” he said.

Compulsorily taking farmers’ lands is unacceptable https://t.co/ElPhowRzkQ — Irish Farmers’ Assoc (@IFAmedia) July 20, 2018

