New IKEA collection points coming to the South East

IKEA has announced a collaboration with Tesco in a new 'Collect Near You' service and it's coming to the South East.

The exciting new service begins today and will provide customers with more collection services across Ireland.

The Swedish furniture firm and the supermarket chain are collaborating on the new and expanded service with more options coming later this year.

IKEA customers will be able to pick up their flat-pack purchases from some Tesco stores from Monday May 15th.

According to the Irish Times, IKEA’s Irish market manager Martyn Allan says: “Collaborating with Tesco to test-and-trial convenient, accessible and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us,”

“This partnership acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring IKEA closer to a wider audience.”

Collection Points

It'll see collection points set up in Tesco carparks where IKEA customers can collect their goods for a €15 fee, or free of charge on orders over €200.

The first three collection points are in Cork, Louth and Kildare.

Customers will have the option of collecting an IKEA order from a designated area within their local Tesco car park.

When placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the Collect from Partner service for their local Tesco.

Six more sites coming on stream later this year in Waterford, Tipperary, Wexford, Limerick, Galway and Cork,

