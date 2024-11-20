Inaccessible polling stations being slammed as an 'absolute disgrace'

Inaccessible polling stations around the country are being slammed as an 'absolute disgrace' ahead of the upcoming general election.

Several polling stations across the South East continue to be inaccessible.

The Irish Wheelchair Association's described the situation as 'an absolute disgrace'.

Voters whose local polling station is not accessible can apply to have their vote transferred, by contacting their returning officer.

However, after the snap election was called, those impacted in Tipperary only had two days to seek this transfer.

Joan Carthy, National Advocacy Manager with the Irish Wheelchair Association says it's denying people their right to vote.

"I think in 2024 it is an absolute disgrace that people even have to think twice about whether they can get out and vote purely down to whether the polling stations are accessible or not.

"We have had many meetings with the department over the years trying to push this issue. There is a huge amount of people out there that wouldn't be aware that they can actually apply to go somewhere else.

"But that is not always the answer because that somewhere else might be more difficult to actually get to."

Joan Carthy says it's not good enough.

"It's on barrier being replace with another. Until such a time that we have all our polling stations fully wheelchair accessible, we are still going to be denying people their right to vote."

At the launch of the Irish Wheelchair Association's Election Manifesto earlier this month, Ms Carthy said sections of society who vote the least "have the most to lose".

"If you don’t vote, other people get to choose who represents you," she said.

"Let candidates know you exist and if you are not satisfied, tell them why."

The group also called on parties to prioritise disabled people if elected into Government.

"We want a commitment from candidates that they will prioritise disability if elected and commit to the main asks raised in our election manifesto," she said.

"Such as sectoral funding, the cost of disability, housing, pay parity, transport, sport and access," she said.

Ms Carthy said there currently is an "ongoing crisis" of funding affecting disabled people in Ireland.

Reporting by Dayna Kearney and additional reporting by Sarah McKenna Barry

