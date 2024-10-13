Increase in number of dolphins dying of starvation in Ireland

The number of dolphins dying of starvation on Irish coastlines has increased by 10% in recent years.

A new study from the Ecology and Evolution Journal found significantly fewer animals had a relatively good nutritional status in Irish autopsies.

It also found changing seasons attributed to their health because of prey availability, reproductive investment, and thermoregulatory needs.

Further observations found infectious diseases were the number one cause of death in dolphins.

