Increase in wait times for driving test's in the South East

The increase comes as test waiting times are rising.

The longest waiting time is in here in the South East, Co. Carlow at 29 weeks followed by Dún Laoghaire at 27 weeks and Co. Kildare at 25 weeks.

It follows as the RSA urges to tackle driving test no-shows according to The Irish Times.

Figures produced by the road safety campaign group Parc showed that 11,287 people failed to attend their test between January 1st last year and July 1st 2024.

Advertisement

There were 6,440 no shows in 2023 with the latest Road Safety Authority figures showing that 6,016 learners failed to attend their test so far this year, bringing the total for 2023 and 2024 to 12,456.

The increase follows the the rising number in waiting for test times.

A beginner driver can acquire a permit for up to two years and then renew it for a further two years if they already haven't taken their test.

With a driving test costing €85, the Road Safety Authority took in almost €1million in no-show fees during the time period of the figures released.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.