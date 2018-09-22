The latest political opinion poll indicates positive news for Fianna Fáil with the party climbing four points.

However, the Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times shows that Fine Gael still has a seven-point lead on its nearest rival.

Fine Gael see a two-point drop and have 32% support from the electorate, while Fianna Fáil holds 25% of support.

Satisfaction in the government is down five points to 43%, with Leo Varadkar’s satisfaction rating also falling from 56 to 53%.

Sinn Féin’s bounce after changing leadership in February appears over.

The party has dropped two points to 20%, with Mary Lou McDonald’s satisfaction rating also dropping three points to 50%.

Labour is up two to 5% after their recent infighting over the leadership.

Solidarity/People Before Profit and the Green Party are both up to 3% of voters backing them.

The Independent Alliance are unchanged at 4% while other Independents drop 2 points to 8%.

Renua have 0% support and are joined by the Social Democrats, who have dropped 1 point to 0% in this latest poll.

It was compiled through 940 in-home interviews between September 6and 18, with a 3.3% margin of error.

POLL: STimes/B&A

(Sept 6-18, MoE ±3.3%)

Fine Gael 32 (-2 in two months)

Fianna Fail 25 (+4)

Sinn Fein 20 (-2)

Inds/others 8

Labour 5 (+2)

IndAll 4

Greens 3 (+1)

Sol/PBP 3 (+2)

SocDems 0 (-1)

Renua 0 — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) September 22, 2018

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss