The independent auditor reviewing the National Broadband Plan is to examine new documents that have emerged from the Department of Communications.

The papers reveal that former Communications Minister Denis Naughten and his officials had two previously undisclosed meetings with the businessman leading a bid for the multi-billion euro project.

Deputy Naughten resigned last week over his contacts with David McCourt from the Enet consortium, which is now the only remaining bidder left in the NBP process.

Details of the meetings emerged from a trawl of diary meetings involving the former minister, senior officials and the members of the Enet group over the last two years.

The minutes for all meetings have also been published.

In a statement, the department says it engages with Enet on other issues not related to the tendering process.

All details will now be forwarded to Peter Smyth, the independent auditor to consider as part of his review into the handling of the bidding process.

Mr Smyth will submit a report to the Taoiseach within three weeks.

