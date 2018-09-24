Indian summer for some as temperatures to hit 20s in next few days

24 September 2018

It looks like we’ll get a few more days of summer this week.

According to Met Eireann a high pressure looks set to continue to dominate in the coming days bringing a good deal of dry weather across the country but there will be rain at times, mainly in the north and northwest.

Dry and bright today with a mix of cloud and good sunshine, but the occasional shower may also occur across Ulster. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees in light breezes. pic.twitter.com/zYNiML44tJ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 24, 2018

Tomorrow and Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching 20 degrees in parts.

Met Eireann Forecaster John Eagleton warned, however, that the warm spell will be short lived.

“We have a cold front coming down later in Thursday and that will bring crisper drier air across the country for the second half of the week.”

– Digital Desk

