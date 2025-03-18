Play Button
Industrial action to impact recycling services in the South East next month

Industrial action to impact recycling services in the South East next month
Image: Bord na Móna Recycling
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Recycling services in the South East will be impacted for two days next month due to industrial action.

SIPTU has served notice on Bord na Móna Recycling which is the last publicly-owned waste collection service.

The twelve counties affected include Carlow, Wexford, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Offaly, Meath, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

The union says the decision has been taken due to a plan to privatise the company 'behind the backs of its workforce'.

Adrian Kane is a divisional organiser with SIPTU and says they will continue to meet with the company to avoid the strike:

"This is an industrial relations dispute about trying to protect our members terms and conditions of employment.

"The manner of which Bord na Móna has disposed of this company leaves huge questions over our attempts to protect members terms and conditions when it is privatised and sold into the private sector."

