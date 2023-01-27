Play Button
Play Button
News

Infant left alone in city at night handed into Gardaí

Infant left alone in city at night handed into Gardaí
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have allegedly dealt with an incident this week where a baby was left in a pram in Dublin city.

On Monday night, a woman was passing by the Mater Hospital when she's believed to have noticed a baby, less than a year old, in a pram with no parent or guardian in sight.

It's reported the woman waited with the infant who was unattended, for roughly an hour and then decided to bring the child to Mountjoy Garda station.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, Gardaí have no further information available at this time.

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (20s) found dead in Irish prison this morning

 By Beat News
News 2

Emergency services close off part of Carlow's N80 following serious incident

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
News 3

Man (30s) pronounced dead at scene of collision in Kilkenny

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement