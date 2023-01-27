Infant left alone in city at night handed into Gardaí

Gardaí have allegedly dealt with an incident this week where a baby was left in a pram in Dublin city.

On Monday night, a woman was passing by the Mater Hospital when she's believed to have noticed a baby, less than a year old, in a pram with no parent or guardian in sight.

It's reported the woman waited with the infant who was unattended, for roughly an hour and then decided to bring the child to Mountjoy Garda station.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, Gardaí have no further information available at this time.