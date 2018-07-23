Initiative calls for independent living for people with disabilities

People with disabilities are to make their voices heard in a new online campaign.

The Center for Independent Living is launching its #IndependentVoices initiative today.

They will be talking about what independent living means to them and aim to create awareness in the general public.

Chair of The Center for Independent Living Shelley Gaynor says they want to change attitudes.

“I think it’s very important because the general consensus among a lot of people within the general public is that people with disabilities need to be minded and looked after and cared for and that is not what we believe within the Center for Independent Living,” she said.

