Inpatient charges in public hospitals likely to be scrapped

Inpatient charges in public hospitals likely to be scrapped
28/09/2022 Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD during Departmental Budget Press Conference's as part of Budget 2023 at Government Buildings, Dublin. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
The Minister for Health is looking at scrapping the charges for inpatients at public hospitals.

Admitted patients without a medical card or health insurance currently pay a bill of 80 euro per day.

There is a current annual cap on the charge of €800 a year.

There have been previous calls on Government from charities and organisations as such to eliminate the charge.

Minister Stephen Donnelly agrees with the idea of the abolition of charges for those who are poorly as he says it's an added strain.

The Minister is bringing a memo to Cabinet this morning, and he hopes they would be in place by April.

