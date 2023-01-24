Inpatient charges in public hospitals likely to be scrapped

The Minister for Health is looking at scrapping the charges for inpatients at public hospitals.

Admitted patients without a medical card or health insurance currently pay a bill of 80 euro per day.

There is a current annual cap on the charge of €800 a year.

There have been previous calls on Government from charities and organisations as such to eliminate the charge.

Advertisement

Minister Stephen Donnelly agrees with the idea of the abolition of charges for those who are poorly as he says it's an added strain.

The Minister is bringing a memo to Cabinet this morning, and he hopes they would be in place by April.