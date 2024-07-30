Play Button
Inquests into deaths of two men in Youghal Ironman open today

Aoife Kearns
Inquests into the deaths of two men in an Ironman competition in Youghal last year are due to open today.

45-year-old Brendan Wall from Slane in Co. Meath and 64-year-old Ivan Chittenden from Toronto in Canada, died during the event in Youghal on August 20th last year, after they separately got into difficulties in the water.

The inquests in Midleton today will open briefly and hear details of the causes of death for both men, before then adjourning as investigations continue into what happened.

The Ironman event in Youghal is not going ahead this year with organisers describing it as being on “hiatus” to allow for “further healing.”

Reporting by Kellie Murphy

