Inquiry hears University Hospital Waterford radiographer mistook knee for elbow

24 September 2018

An inquiry into allegations of poor professional performance and professional misconduct by a University Hospital Waterford employee has begun.

According to RTÉ, the CORU inquiry involves radiographer Kashimbo Musonda during a two-and-a-half-week time frame at UHW in 2017.

Musonda faces 5 allegations including a lack of competence in radiographic positioning and a failure to display the skills and/or knowledge to practice safely as a radiographer.

In one instance, it is alleged that Ms Mosunda exposed a patient’s mother to radiation.

The barrister for CORU, Ireland’s multi-profession health regulator, said that there were issues surrounding the amount of radiation Ms Musonda sought to use in treatment cases.

In one incident, it is alleged, Musonda mistook a knee for an elbow whilst there are also other cases that allege Musonda did not ask women of ‘childbearing age’ if they were pregnant before cancer radiation treatment.

The CORU inquiry heard that doubts were raised surrounding Ms Musonda’s professional abilities almost immediately.

The radiographer had been hired through the SHE national recruitment service.

Ms Musonda is not present at the inquiry and denies the allegations.

According to Ms Musonda, she is no longer a resident in Ireland as she had been unable to sustain herself financially here.

Musonda implied that she is in Zambia waiting for a travel visa to be processed by authorities so that she can attend the inquiry.

