'Intensive farming' impacting water quality in South East, according to EPA

The levels of nitrogen in the country's rivers dropped last year, however, figures from the Environmental Protection Agency found levels are too high in the South East of the country.

20 major rivers have shown a decline, however intensive farming is causing levels to remain high in the region according to the EPA.

Director of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment, Dr. Eimear Cotter, said agriculture is the primary nitrogen source in Irish rivers; however, significant action within the sector is improving water quality.

"It is therefore very welcome to see early signs of improvement. It is important that the agriculture sector builds on this momentum and continues to implement actions to reduce nutrient losses in a targeted way.

"[The South and East] is where our land is more intensively farmed, and there's free draining soils there - good agricultural land where the nitrates can move through the soil quicker.

"That combination means that we have higher nitrogen levels in our waters, in the South and the South East of the country and it manifests itself in the estuaries in those regions," Dr.Cotter said.

Jenny Deakin, EPA Programme Manager, noted there has been some progress in the 2024 report, but says more needs to be done.

“It is very positive to see this improvement in nitrogen levels in 2024, following a period of little positive change in recent years. However, nitrogen levels remain too high in the southeastern half of the country.

"Further actions will be necessary to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus losses to levels which will support good ecological health in our water bodies. The ecology will not improve until nutrient levels are reduced in the areas where they are elevated. The EPA will be reporting on the ecological health of our waters later in 2025, ” Jenny said.

The Early Insights Nitrogen Indicator 2024 report is now available on the EPA website.

