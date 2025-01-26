International response crews may be called upon to help with Storm Éowyn aftermath

International response crews may be called upon to help with the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power this morning, with another storm making landfall today.

Storm Éowyn brought unprecedented, widespread and extensive damage to electricity infrastructure resulting in 768,000 customers losing supply on 24 January.

This is by far the worst storm experienced by ESB Networks both in terms of customers losing supply and the scale of damage across the network.

As of 12 noon today (Sun 26th), ESB Networks has restored supply to 438,000 homes, farms and businesses. However, 330,000 customers remain without supply.

Housing Minister James Browne says all efforts are being made to reach everyone affected.

"We have helicopters flying across the country trying to identify where wires are down and what supports need to put in place.

"We have also reached out to our neighbours in Northern Ireland and also in France to see what capacity is available there.

"Northern Ireland was also badly hit by the storm. Nothing is being left behind here. Everybody is really putting their shoulders to the wheel and I can't thank them enough."

Public Safety Message

ESB Neteork has issued a public safety message as the clean up and restoration continues following Storm Éowyn.

"We have been made aware of several instances of potentially very dangerous incidents where members of the public have unknowingly approached fallen electricity infrastructure.

"Fallen debris after a storm can prevent people from seeing hidden risks such as wires entangled into trees and branches."

They are urging members of the public, if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.

They are appealing to people to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Their appeal continued to say: "It is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

"We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank customers across the country who remain without power for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power."

Storm Herminia

Ireland is set to be battered again as the Spanish Storm Herminia hits the country.

Met Eireann has issed a number of yellow weather advisories for wind and rain.

In the South East - a status yellow wind warning for Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford lifts at 3 o'clock this afternoon.

In Tipperary, a status yellow rain warning is in place until 5pm this evening.

While Waterford will remain under the wind warning until 9am tomorrow morning.

Very strong winds and heavy downpours can be expected in most areas.

Very strong winds and heavy downpours can be expected in most areas.