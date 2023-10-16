Intoxicated former Wexford hurler arrested in the US after causing Highway crash

Former Wexford hurler Jack Guiney has been arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving Friday, October 13.

The Irishman was involved in a road accident in the United States when he reportedly went the wrong way on Highway 101 and struck a vehicle near Sausalito, California.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, Officer Darrel Horner of the California Highway Patrol said: "The investigation started at about 12:15 a.m., when police received a report of a potentially drunken driver heading north on the Golden Gate Bridge in a Land Rover Range Rover.

A short time later, the Land Rover went south in the northbound lanes and crashed into a Honda CRV. Based on witness accounts, police think the driver of the Land Rover might have entered the wrong lanes from the Seminary Drive exit in Strawberry, Horner said.

Advertisement

The Circuit Court was told medics took the driver of the Honda to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police booked Jack Guiney, 30, into the Marin County Jail on felony counts of intoxicated driving and causing injury.

He was also charged with driving the wrong way on a highway and causing injury. He remained in custody Friday morning in lieu of $50,000 bail.