Investigation after earthquake recorded in Donegal

An investigation has been launched after a minor earthquake reading was registered in Donegal last night.

Many people heard the sound of what appeared to be an earthquake within the Ballybofey and surrounding areas just before 8 o'clock last night.

Local schoolteacher Brendan O’Donoghue, who operates the seismometer equipment at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar, confirmed a very clear signal showed on the equipment at that time.

He is now appealing for anybody who heard a similar sound to come forward with what they experienced.

Advertisement

Mr O'Donoghue said: "At 20:48 Thursday last evening, 2nd May, my children came running down the stairs asking me if I had heard the sound like snow sliding off the roof.

"I had heard nothing, but I checked the seismometers and found a very clear, very local signal, probably within 10 km of Ballybofey judging by the seismogram."

Mr O'Donoghue has recorded earthquakes from around the world which normally register on the school's seismometer equipment.

He is now asking anyone who heard or felt what they thought was an earthquake to contact him on [email protected]

Advertisement

Reporting by Stephen Maguire

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.