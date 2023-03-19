Investigation launched after teenage boy (17) stabbed at house party

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Britain.

The teenager was killed at a house party in Leeds.

The 17 year old boy was stabbed in Armley early this morning.

West Yorkshire Police have started a murder inquiry.

West Yorkshire Police Statement

At 2.48am this morning, police received reports of a disturbance at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, where a party involving a large number of people had been taking place.

A further call was received from the ambulance service who were responding to a male reported to have been stabbed at the address.

Officers attended and dispersed people from the area around the address, and the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Leeds, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are treating his death as murder.

A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy, and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

“We are continuing to support this young man’s family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries.

“Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to build up a picture of the full circumstances of this incident.

“We are aware there were a large number of people attending a party at the address when the victim was attacked, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there and who witnessed any part of this incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the incident who has any relevant CCTV, phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

“We fully appreciate that this incident will cause understandable concern in the local community, and we are liaising with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure people.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be maintaining an increased presence in the area and are keeping their local community representatives updated as our enquiries progress.”

No arrests have been made.