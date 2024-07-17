Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Investigation launched after teenagers hijack bus with air gun

Investigation launched after teenagers hijack bus with air gun
Photo: PA Wire/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are investigating after a bus in Limerick city was hijacked by a group of teenagers with an air gun on Sunday evening.

The male driver was not injured in the incident which came just two days after a female driver was shot in the face with an air gun on the same route.

The National Bus and Rail Union have condemned the latest incident and say the driver involved was shaken but has since returned to work.

Stephen Nugent from the NBRU outlines what happened on Sunday.

Advertisement

"A driver was covering the Carew Park area of South Hill. He pulled into a bus stop and then a gang of youths boarded the bus.

"They refused to pay their fare and demanded that the driver bring them to the next stop that they wanted to go to - and if didn't do so, he would be shot.

"There was obviously phone calls made because another gang of youths were waiting at the bus stop and when he pulled in there, they barred the bus with stones and bricks."

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Garda on trial accused of sexual assault at Garda Station

 By Beat News
News 2

Man (40s) killed after hit-and-run incident in Dublin

 By Beat News
News 3

Troubles bereaved hail ‘important day’ as UK government vows to repeal Legacy Act

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement