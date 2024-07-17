Investigation launched after teenagers hijack bus with air gun

Gardaí are investigating after a bus in Limerick city was hijacked by a group of teenagers with an air gun on Sunday evening.

The male driver was not injured in the incident which came just two days after a female driver was shot in the face with an air gun on the same route.

The National Bus and Rail Union have condemned the latest incident and say the driver involved was shaken but has since returned to work.

Stephen Nugent from the NBRU outlines what happened on Sunday.

"A driver was covering the Carew Park area of South Hill. He pulled into a bus stop and then a gang of youths boarded the bus.

"They refused to pay their fare and demanded that the driver bring them to the next stop that they wanted to go to - and if didn't do so, he would be shot.

"There was obviously phone calls made because another gang of youths were waiting at the bus stop and when he pulled in there, they barred the bus with stones and bricks."

