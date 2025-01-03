Body of woman (30s) discovered in Cork

An investigation has launched following the discovery of a woman's body.

Gardaí in Mallow are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in her 30s.

It's after the discovery of a body at a residential property in Bridewell Lane, Mallow, Co. Cork this morning Friday 3rd January, 2025.

The Assistant State Pathologist, Dr. Margot Bolster has attended the scene of the incident and the body of the deceased will be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Mallow Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) has also been assigned to provide support to the family.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been requested to attend the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Bridewell Lane, Mallow, Co. Cork between 9pm last night Thursday 2nd January and this morning Friday 3rd January, 2025 at 10am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

