Investigation underway after elderly woman killed in hit and run incident

Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Shaun Connolly
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a road traffic incident that occurred on the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore, Co. Galway, yesterday evening, Friday, 6th January 2023.

At approximately 5:05 pm, a female pedestrian, aged in her 80s, was struck by a car. The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment. She later passed away from her injuries on Friday night.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators was completed last night.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm and are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station at 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

