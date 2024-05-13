Play Button
Investigation underway following discovery of woman's body on beach

Investigation underway following discovery of woman's body on beach
Police tape, © PA Wire/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body in County Down.

The discovery was made on a beach this morning.

A cordon is in place on the Seafront Road in Cultra near Hollywood.

Police say they're investigating the circumstances of her death.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, a PSNI spokesperson said that "police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood this morning.

"There are no further details at present.”

