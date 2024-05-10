Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state later this month

Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state later this month
Palestine flag, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland, Spain and other European Union member countries plan to recognise a Palestinian state on May 21st, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, confirmed ahead of an expected UN vote on Friday on a Palestinian bid to become a full member.

In March, Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta agreed to take the first steps towards recognition of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, seeing a two-state solution as essential for lasting peace.

Asked on local Spanish radio station RNE if May 21st was when the EU member states would recognise a Palestinian state.

"This is a symbolic act of a political nature. More than a state, it recognises the will for that state to exist," he said, adding that Belgium and other countries would probably follow.

Advertisement

International calls for a ceasefire and permanent end to Palestinian-Israeli conflict have grown along with the death toll from Israel's offensive in Gaza to rout out Hamas after the militants' deadly cross-border attack on October 7th.

Israel has said plans for Palestinian recognition constitute a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly is set to back a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognising it as qualified to join and sending the application back to the UN Security Council to "reconsider the matter favourably".

RTÉ reported on Thursday that Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta had been waiting for the UN vote and were considering a joint recognition on May 21st.

Advertisement

Slovenian prime minister Robert Golob said earlier this week his country would recognise Palestine's statehood by mid-June.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 UN member states have recognised Palestinian statehood.

-Reuters

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Eurovision 2024: What can fans expect ahead of Saturday's final

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Waterford squad announced for Tailteann Cup clash against Leitrim

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Donnelly wants to see ‘resolution’ to HSE recruitment freeze

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement