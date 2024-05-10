Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state later this month

Ireland, Spain and other European Union member countries plan to recognise a Palestinian state on May 21st, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, confirmed ahead of an expected UN vote on Friday on a Palestinian bid to become a full member.

In March, Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta agreed to take the first steps towards recognition of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, seeing a two-state solution as essential for lasting peace.

Asked on local Spanish radio station RNE if May 21st was when the EU member states would recognise a Palestinian state.

"This is a symbolic act of a political nature. More than a state, it recognises the will for that state to exist," he said, adding that Belgium and other countries would probably follow.

International calls for a ceasefire and permanent end to Palestinian-Israeli conflict have grown along with the death toll from Israel's offensive in Gaza to rout out Hamas after the militants' deadly cross-border attack on October 7th.

Israel has said plans for Palestinian recognition constitute a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly is set to back a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognising it as qualified to join and sending the application back to the UN Security Council to "reconsider the matter favourably".

RTÉ reported on Thursday that Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta had been waiting for the UN vote and were considering a joint recognition on May 21st.

Slovenian prime minister Robert Golob said earlier this week his country would recognise Palestine's statehood by mid-June.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 UN member states have recognised Palestinian statehood.

-Reuters

