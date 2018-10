Ireland could be hit by a strong Atlantic storm this week

09 October 2018

Ireland could be hit by a strong Atlantic storm later this week with winds of up to 150 kilometres an hour.

Met Eireann says there is the potential for a named storm coming close to Ireland on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo is currently in place with 25 to 40 millimetres of rain expected to fall.

Share it:













Don't Miss