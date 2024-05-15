Ireland second-most expensive European country for running EVs

Ireland is the second-most expensive country in Europe to run an Electric Vehicle (EV), a study has found.

The research, conducted by Switcher.ie, found the cost of charging an EV in Ireland increased by 15 per cent last year, and is up 34 per cent compared to 2021.

On average, a full charge costs €22.25, while a 100km road trip will set motorists back €6.66.

Both figures are almost double the European average, with the average cost of a full charge being €12.63 last year, while a 100km road trip was €3.78.

The annual cost increase across Europe was also far below Ireland's rate at 4.4 per cent.

Germany was found to be the most expensive European country to charge an EV (€23.57 for a full charge and €7.06 for a 100km road trip), while Belgium (€22.25; €6.63) rounded out the top three.

On the other end of the scale, Turkey was found to be the least expensive country in Europe to charge an EV (€3.30 for a full charge and just 99c for a 100km road trip), followed by Kosovo (€4.39; €1.31) and Bosnia & Herzegovina (€4.96; €1.48).

Despite the relatively high cost of charging EVs in Ireland, the amount represents a smaller portion of net weekly income, 3.98 per cent, compared other countries included in the top 10.

Commenting on the research, Switchers.ie's commercial director Eoin Clarke said: "Although electricity costs are still historically high, energy prices have peaked and EVs are nowhere near as financially draining as petrol or diesel vehicles are to keep on the road."

"EV sales have seen a downturn recently as many governments phase out initiatives like purchase grants and tax benefits, but as motorists seek a haven from hefty fuel-pump prices, it's likely the EV market will rebound and continue to thrive.

"As EV prices are falling and charging infrastructure continues to improve, it could be time to consider the switch," Mr Clarke added, but warned that motorists should do their research beforehand, shop around for the best deal, take advantage of grants and incentives, and look out for energy tariffs and car insurance designed especially for electric vehicles.

