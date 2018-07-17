Ireland has enough resources to tackle social inequality according to a new report today from Social Justice Ireland.

The independent think tank says the government can now afford to eradicate problems in priority areas like health, homelessness and poverty.

Later today the government is set to present its report on development goals to the United Nations.

However, Director of Social Justice Ireland, Dr Seán Healy says Ireland has a bad track record.

“These goals are not really being achieved and Ireland is performing very poorly when compared with its peer countries in western Europe and new initiatives need to be taken in areas like information and transparency, in areas strengthening workers protection, in areas like tackling tax avoidance and doing a lot more to promote gender equality. “

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss