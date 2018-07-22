Ireland has the fourth highest rate of suicide among teenagers in Europe, according to a recent UNICEF report.

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has called for more online counselling services to be available for teens.

The creation of a Mental Health App to provide a service is what she believes is needed.

Senator Noone says easy accessibility is key.

She said:

“Younger people are spending a lot more time online and we’ve seen in recent weeks and months how difficult a place that can be to navigate and I think it is vital we have a very accessible platform which is safe for younger people to access for help when they need it.”

– Digital Desk

