Ireland has second-highest rate of cancer diagnoses in Europe

Ireland has the second-highest rate of new cancer diagnoses in Europe.

That's according to a new European Commission report which shows the country's cancer mortality rate is above the EU average.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power is urging the government to make a greater effort to educate people about the main causes:

 This report predicts that over 45, 000 cancers could be prevented between now and 2050 if Ireland met our targets in relation to tobacco, alcohol, obesity, and air pollution.

So we're calling on government to do more to help people make healthy choices and also to ensure that more people survive cancer by reducing the waiting times for cancer tests, treatments, and new medicines.

Power says 4 in 10 cancers are preventable through life changes and is urging the government to do more to 'make the healthy choice the easy choice'.

