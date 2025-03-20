Ireland ranked 15th happiest country in the world

Ireland has ranked 15th on the list of the world's happiest countries.

Once again the Nordic nations top the happiness chart, while America is at its lowest-ever ranking.

This annual study is published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in partnership with Gallup and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

It examines a number of indicators of happiness including health, wealth, freedom and generosity - with self-reported assessments provided by 147 countries.

This year Finland has again come out on top - its the 8th year in a row its been crowned the worlds happiest country.

Other Nordic nations - Denmark, Iceland and Sweden - make up the top 4.

Ireland is in the 15th spot, up 2 places from last year.

Afghanistan ranked bottom of the list.

America has dropped out of the top 20 countries landing at number 24 - one spot down on last year, and its lowest ever ranking.

Reporting by Eabha Casey

