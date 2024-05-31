Ireland to hit 150 million containers returned since launch of Deposit Return Scheme

Consumers are on track to achieve over 150 million drinks containers returned since the launch of the Deposit Return Scheme on February 1st, including over 75 million in May alone.

May’s total return figures exceed the first three months of the scheme combined.

With one more day left ahead of the end of the scheme’s four-month transition period, the milestone figure of 150 million containers returned will be reached by the end of Friday, May 31st.

As of May 30th, 149.8 million drinks containers have been returned to date by consumers.

The scheme is now averaging 2.5 million containers returned daily in May, a significant rise from the two million containers returned to the entire month of February.

From Saturday, June 1st, onwards, only drinks containers displaying the Re-turn logo can be legally sold to consumers.

Bottles and cans on which deposits were paid before June 1st, 2024, can still be returned to any Deposit Return Point.

Vouchers must be redeemed in the same store from where they were issued.

They can be spent against in-store purchases or exchanged for cash at a checkout. While there is no expiry on vouchers, Re-turn advises consumers to use them promptly to avoid misplacing them.

Speaking at the end of Ireland’s transition period, chief executive of Re-turn, Ciaran Foley, said: “Our goal has been to ensure a smooth transition period as we launch the Scheme in its fullest form.

"We are delighted to see the growth to date in the average numbers of containers returned, and we expect to see this continue as we move out of the transition period.

"The cooperation of producers, retailers and the public has significantly contributed to the success of Ireland's Deposit Return Scheme so far. Together, we are taking important steps towards a more sustainable future."

By Kenneth Fox

