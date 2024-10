The new season of 'Ireland's Fittest Family' has been postponed following the death of one of the participants.

The popular show was due to return to TV screens this Sunday.

However, RTÉ has chosen to delay the broadcast after one of this year's competitors died after the series was completed.

The broadcaster and the producers, Kite and Animo, have expressed their sympathies to the family involved.

