Ireland's longest missing person among those remembered on Missing Persons Day

A Waterford man who is Ireland's longest missing person is being remembered today on the 12th annual Missing Persons Day.

Jimmy O'Neill disappeared from Waterford City almost 77 years ago when he was only 16 years old.

He was last seen back in December 1947.

He worked for a shipping company in the area, before vanishing without trace.

This morning (Dec 4th), families attended at a ceremony in Croke Park to mark the 12th annual - Missing Persons Day.

The event brings together families of loved ones who are missing.

Jimmy O'Neill was born on 26th of November 1931 and would now be 93 years old.

In March 2023, his younger brother, Frank, said Jimmy's name was added to the family's headstone in Ballygunner, Co. Waterford.

At the time, Frank said: "The simple reason why I decided to put it on the headstone, he was gone at this stage for 75 years, it's a very long time."

"In all aspects of headstones, you might be startled with that idea, but if you have grief in your system, you'll do anything to alleviate that grief."

Jimmy was working on the day of his disappearance

At the time he was working for the Clyde Shipping Company which operated between Waterford and Liverpool.

But on one of his days off, he disappeared and it is thought that he stowed away on a ship.

Nothing was ever heard of him again.

There was a suggestion that he could have gone to New Zealand but there have been no official sightings or evidence.

An 'SOS' was placed in the local newspapers, but to no avail.

Frank says he may have got a boat to Liverpool, but he's not certain.

He says the incident devastated his family.

"It broke my parent's heart - both of them - it killed them in the long run."

Missing Persons Day

Missing Persons Day, hosted by the Department of Justice, is an annual commemorative day for families and friends to remember their missing loved ones.

Missing Persons Day also provides a nationwide platform to appeal to the public for information on missing persons.

To mark the event a commemorative ceremony was held featuring spoken contributions from family members of missing persons as well as speeches from the Minister Helen McEntee TD, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and other contributors who work to resolve missing persons cases.

Missing Persons Day is an all-island event and families from Northern Ireland will also be welcomed along with their support organisations.

Earlier this week, President Higgins lit a candle at Áras an Uachtaráin to remember those who are missing.

President and Sabina Higgins light a candle to mark the start of National Missing Persons Week, which provides an opportunity for family members and friends of missing persons to remember their loved ones and appeal for any information that might be of assistance in finding them pic.twitter.com/8lGSvaV2H5 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) December 2, 2024

Minister of State James Browne TD said: “National Missing Persons Day is one of the most important days in the Department of Justice Calendar.

"It is the day when those who are missing someone dear to them can come together, share their experience, and draw strength from each other.

“I want to thank all of those who contribute to Missing Persons Day and commit so much of their time to make it possible each year.

"I am especially grateful to the family members of missing people who courageously share their stories.”

