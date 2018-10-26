Ireland’s prison staff take an average of over 15 days sick leave a year.

This is having a knock-on effect in rehabilitating prisoners, according to a new report from the Irish Penal Reform Trust.

The report finds a lack of mental health services, increasing numbers of women in prison and reduced access to education for prisoners are key concerns.

Executive Director of the IPRT, Deirdre Malone, said a lack of staff makes it difficult to facilitate educating people in prison.

“The Irish Prison Service has an average of 15.7 sick days. What we are seeing is in terms of access to education, people bringing brought to their classes,” said Ms Malone.

“It isn’t an issue about having enough teachers, it isn’t an issue about having enough classes, it’s about transport from your cell to your class.

“If there isn’t enough staff to do that you won’t get your class.”

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss