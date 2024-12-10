Ireland's top Google searches of the year revealed

Google has revealed Ireland's top searches of 2024.

The search engine's 'Year in Search' data found the country's top searches overall included Euros 2024, US Elections, the Olympics and Oasis.

"Demure", "repechage" and "uvula" were some of the most Googled words in 2024.

When it comes to people, Kate Middleton, Donald Trump and Kellie Harrington were the most Googled people in Ireland.

'What is pmdd', 'What is mpox', 'What is brat summer' and 'What is the referendum about' were some of the year's top questions.

"How to get Oasis tickets", "how to mew" and "how to freeze Snapchat location" were among the top 'how' questions.

Additional reporting by Emily Keegan

