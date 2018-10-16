Members of the Irish Defence forces have returned to Dublin airport this morning after a two week delay in the Golan Heights.

Around 120 members – some of those from James’ Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny – had to stay in the Middle East due to a bureaucratic error.

The error is understood to have prevented the troops crossing a frontier to start their journey back to Ireland from Syria.

However the soldiers – many of whom are from the South East – have landed in Dublin this morning.

