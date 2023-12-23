Play Button
Irish father in tribute to ‘dearly missed’ boy (4) after mother charged with murder

Irish father in tribute to 'dearly missed' boy (4) after mother charged with murder
A father has paid tribute to his “dearly missed” four-year-old son after the boy’s mother was charged with murder.

A picture of Kobi Dooly, who died after being found with knife injuries in Hackney, east London, on Wednesday night, has been released by the police along with a tribute from his father.

His father, who the force named as Ben Dooly, said: “With heavy hearts we bid farewell to Kobi, you will be so dearly missed.

“The joy and laughter you brought to the world has been taken far too soon, we will be thinking of you day and night for eternity until we meet you again.

“The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate all messages of support, please respect our family privacy at this very difficult time.”

It comes after police were called to an address in Montague Road on Wednesday night following concerns about the welfare of a child.

Inside, officers found Kobi, who had suffered knife injuries, and arrested his 41-year-old mother, Keziah Macharia.

The child was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of the emergency services, later died from his injuries.

Forensic officers at the property on Montague Road, east London. Photo: PA Images

Ms Macharia appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

She is scheduled to appear at London’s Old Bailey on December 28th.

Mr Dooly was away for work when the incident occurred, according to the Waterford News and Star.

While Mr Dooly has lived in the UK for many years now, his family are known in Tramore, Co Waterford, for their businesses, such as a local takeaway and amusement arcade.

By Jordan Reynolds, PA

