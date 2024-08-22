Play Button
Irish man (20) fighting in Ukraine is missing in action and presumed dead

Joleen Murphy
An Irish man, who was fighting in Ukraine, is missing in action and presumed dead.

The 20 year old from Dublin had been volunteering with the Ukrainian military.

Alex Ryzhuk was born in Dublin to Ukrainian parents and lived in Rathmines.

He travelled to Ukraine last year to join the military where he was a drone pilot and nicknamed the Irishman.

He has now been officially reported missing and is presumed dead.

Alex recently said he had planned to join the Defence Forces once the war in Ukraine had ended.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said they were aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to his family.

