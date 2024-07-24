Irish man (25) in critical condition in Thailand following serious collision

A young Irish man remains in hospital in Thailand after suffering serious injuries in a road traffic collision that occurred over ten days ago.

25-year-old David Horgan from Cork was travelling in Phuket when his moped crashed which resulted in him suffering a brain bleed, broken teeth and multiple fractures.

A number of bones in his face and skull were broken as a result from the incident that happened on Saturday the 13th of July.

He is currently in the intensive care unit in Phuket Hospital in a critical condition.

David's family have set us a Go Fund Me page online to raise funds for his treatment and to bring him home safely to Ireland.

In a statement on the fundraiser page, David's family and friends say that he is known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit.

"We are devastated by this accident and are doing everything we can to support him during this incredibly challenging time."



According to the online fundraiser page, the medical expenses are mounting quickly, and they are reaching out to the public your help to ensure that David receives the 'best possible care'.

In a post online, a local football club has been wishing David Horgan a speedy recovery following the tragic incident.

"David is a beloved club member and teammate, known for his humour and spirit and has been an ever present in between the posts in Tramore Park since he was a child. We are devastated by this accident".

Conor McCarthy, Chairman of David's soccer club Tramore Athletic football club based in Douglas, County Cork, says his latest surgery went well.

"David suffered a number of injuries and cuts to his skull and his head. The latest update is that Dave has had surgery recently. It's after a couple of procedures.

"The most recent surgery went well on Monday. It's all about getting him home now and his recovery."

