Play Button
News

Irish man (29) dies in skiing accident in Bulgaria

Irish man (29) dies in skiing accident in Bulgaria
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A young Irish man has died in a skiing accident in Bulgaria.

Associated Press reports the 29 year old died from injuries sustained in a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The young man is understood to be from County Waterford.

Advertisement

According to the Irish Independent, a spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed that the department “is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases”.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Passenger plane with over 60 onboard collides with helicopter in Washington

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Emergency services attend scene of road traffic collision in Waterford

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Soldier charged with possession of cocaine worth €26,000 to be sentenced next week

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement