Irish man (29) dies in skiing accident in Bulgaria

A young Irish man has died in a skiing accident in Bulgaria.

Associated Press reports the 29 year old died from injuries sustained in a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The young man is understood to be from County Waterford.

According to the Irish Independent, a spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed that the department “is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases”.

