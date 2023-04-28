Irish man killed fighting in Ukraine

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's providing consular assistance to the family of an Irish man killed in eastern Ukraine.

Finbar Cafferkey, who was in his 40s and a native of Achill, Co. Mayo, was a military volunteer and had recently travelled to Ukraine to assist local forces.

He had previous combat experience in Syria where he joined Kurdish militia in their battle against Islamic State.

Finbar’s death was confirmed by his family yesterday.

Making the announcement

According to the Irish Examiner, the news was confirmed by his father, Tom, at the family home in Cashel, Achill, yesterday afternoon.

"Mr Cafferkey declined to elaborate on the circumstances of his son’s passing or offer any further comment."

Making the announcement, Tom said: “We are grieving…it’s a private matter. I don’t want to say anything further."

