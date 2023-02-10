Play Button
Irish man killed in Australia named locally as Damian Conlon

Photo: Facebook
An Irishman who was killed in Australia has been named locally as Damian Conlon from Co Sligo.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Mr Conlon, who was aged in his 30s, was found by police on Wednesday evening (Irish time) having suffered a gunshot wound.

He was found in the town of Oberon, about 200km northwest of Sydney, and was treated by paramedics but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man (57) was arrested at the scene and a firearm was seized. Police said initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to one another.

The arrested man was denied bail and is due to appear before Bathurst Local Court on Friday.

Mr Conlon was originally from Fort Hill in Sligo town, but moved to Australia over 10 years ago, becoming an Australian citizen in 2021.

 

The Nitty Gritty

