Irish man killed in Hurricane Helene in the United States

An Irish man has been killed in Hurricane Helene in the United States.

71-year-old Aidan Bowles from Glanmire in County Cork died last week when the storm landed in Pinellas County in Florida.

The retired attorney, who moved to the United States over 50 years ago, was due to visit family and friends here in Ireland in the coming weeks.

In a post on Facebook, his son Sam Bowles paid tribute to his father saying "he truly made an impact in his life."

Local media reports that the body of Aidan Bowles was discovered at his home in Indian Rocks Beach.

It's understood an evacuation order was in effect for the area, ordering residents to leave.

600 people are still missing after Hurricane Helene battered parts of United States overnight last night.

At least 131 people have been killed and two million are without power across Florida, the Carolina's and Virginia.

President Biden says he'll visit north Carolina tomorrow and his Government will support those affected 'until the job is done.'

