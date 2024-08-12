Irish man shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering former partner

An Irish man has been shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering his former partner.

The incident happened in Saint Julian's in the early hours this morning.

In a statement, police say that at ten to midnight, they received a call for assistance at a hotel, as a man had threatened employees with a firearm.

Police found him on the coastline behind the hotel, where he jumped in the sea and pointed the gun at his head.

Advertisement

Negotiators arrived and asked the 50 year old to surrender.

The man then told police that he had killed his ex-partner in an apartment in the Birkirkara area of the island.

Police found the body of the 48 year old Maltese woman with stab wounds.

After three hours of negotiations, the man pointed the gun at officers.

Advertisement

He was named by Maltese press as Edward William Johnston,

Armed police shot him, and he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say investigations indicate it was a replica firearm.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

Advertisement

By Ellen Butler & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.