Irish man shot dead in Australia shooting

An Irish man has died after he was shot in Australia.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The incident happened just after 9pm Irish time last night.

Police received reports of a shooting which is 8am local time in Australia.

Paramedics were called to a house in the Oberon area which is two hours outside of Sydney.

According to the Irish Examiner, police discovered the body of a man in his 30s suffering a gunshot wound.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

Police have made an arrest

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A gun has been seized and police say initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.