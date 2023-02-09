Play Button
Play Button
News

Irish man shot dead in Australia shooting

Irish man shot dead in Australia shooting
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An Irish man has died after he was shot in Australia.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The incident happened just after 9pm Irish time last night.

Police received reports of a shooting which is 8am local time in Australia.

Advertisement

Paramedics were called to a house in the Oberon area which is two hours outside of Sydney.

According to the Irish Examiner, police discovered the body of a man in his 30s suffering a gunshot wound.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

Police have made an arrest

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Advertisement

A gun has been seized and police say initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí in Wexford issue fresh appeal on 25th anniversary of Fiona Sinnott murder

 By Jan Stafford
Waterford News 2

Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with vehicle in Waterford city

 By Robbie Byrne
Tipperary News 3

Tipp Gardaí arrest unlicensed motorist caught speeding at 145kph

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement