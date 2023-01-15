Irish passenger on board Nepal flight where at least 68 people have been killed

Rescue teams in Nepal are working through the wreckage of a plane crash, which has killed at least 64 people.

An Irish national's believed to be one of 72 people on board the aircraft, which took off from Pokhara - a common starting point for trekking holidays.

The Yeti Airlines plane crashed just short of Kathmandu Airport in Nepal where it apparently split in two, with one half on a hillside and the other down a gorge.

The country's Prime Minister has called an emergency meeting of Cabinet and State Agencies are co-ordinating a rescue mission on the hillside where thick black smoke surrounds the wreckage.

Of the passengers, 53 are said to be Nepalese, 5 Indians, 4 Russians and 2 Koreans. There was also one passenger each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.

Nepal's aviation authority says it's the worst crash in the region in more than 30 years.

Local journalist Bhadra Sharma says that two helicopters are being used for the rescue operations. He says "There is no chance of rescuing any passengers alive"

Videos circulating online show the moments before the air crash and the devastating aftermath.

The terrible last moments of the #NepalPlaneCrash! pic.twitter.com/wRTnB9i0QW — Ayushi Agarwal (@ayu_agarwal94) January 15, 2023

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, which is home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest.