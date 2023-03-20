Play Button
Play Button
News

Irish people among the biggest cocaine users in the world

Irish people among the biggest cocaine users in the world
cocaine generic
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Irish people are among the biggest cocaine users in the world, according to a new UN report.

The global study found one in every forty people here reported using cocaine in the previous year.

The study carried out by the UN Office ON Drugs and Crime found that Ireland trails only Spain, the Netherlands and Australia for its use of cocaine.

Over 2.4 per cent of the population admitted to using the drug in the space of a year in Ireland.

Advertisement

While Australia accounted for the highest use of cocaine in the world - with 4.2 per cent of the population using the drug over the same period.

The report raised concerns over the increased demand for the drug here - and whether it will lead to further violence among criminal groups.

It referenced reports into the violence and intimidation connected with the dealing of cocaine at a community level.

And a potential new trend where children as young as ten are 'participating in intimidation practices'.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Wexford woman pole dances for Snoop Dogg

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Investigation launched after teenage boy (17) stabbed at house party

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Man (30s) arrested after €2.4 million of cocaine seized in Wexford

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement